Canada

Aeolian Hall to hold benefit concert for Ukraine March 24

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 8, 2022 4:27 pm
The Aeolian Hall at 795 Dundas Street in London's Old East Village neighbourhood. View image in full screen
The Aeolian Hall at 795 Dundas Street in London's Old East Village neighbourhood. The Aeolian / Facebook

The Aeolian Hall in London, Ont., is planning a benefit concert in support of refugees and others trapped by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Set to take place at 7 p.m. on March 24, the Aeolian says all proceeds from the event will be directed to the International Red Cross.

Read more: Former Western University student serving in Ukraine calls for more international help

Executive and artistic director Clark Bryan says the decision to hold a benefit concert was only made a couple of days ago, but a lineup of local talent is already starting to come together.

The lineup so far includes Aaron and Aimee Allen, the Aeolian’s Pride Men’s Chorus, Tara Dunphy and Larry Smith, as well as young musicians from the Aeolian’s El Sistema program.

“It’s actually something that’s got us really energized to think that we can actually do something to help,” Bryan said, adding that the Aeolian is getting back up to speed now that COVID-19 capacity limits have been lifted for venues in Ontario.

“We have to do everything we can possibly think of to not only help those who have been affected by the war, but to also try to help foster peace because at this point, any war on this planet puts all of us in jeopardy.”

Read more: London Ukrainian Centre collects over $115K in donations for refugees fleeing Russian invasion

The event will also feature art exhibitions and other pieces aimed at celebrating Ukrainian art and culture, along with appearances from those in the local Ukrainian community.

“We’re just threading all of this together, waiting for confirmations,” Bryan added.

Tickets are available by donation and can be purchased online on the Aeolian’s website or in-person at the Aeolian box office.

Click to play video: 'Perogies helping provide escape for young Ukrainian girls' Perogies helping provide escape for young Ukrainian girls
Perogies helping provide escape for young Ukrainian girls
