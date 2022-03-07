London Ukrainian Centre collects over $115K in donations for refugees fleeing Russian invasion

Send this page to someone via email

A week since the call for support first went out, the London Ukrainian Centre has been flooded with donations to aid those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Last Tuesday, the centre posted a request on its Facebook page for first aid kits, feminine hygiene products, canned food, baby food, clothing and monetary donations.

As of Monday afternoon, the centre has collected 1,300 boxes worth of supplies and over $115,000 in donations.

“Our team is working to find an organization in Poland who is working with the border of Ukraine to provide them with monetary donations to purchase items,” said the centre’s logistical officer handling donations, Christine Dawidenko.

“We are also using a portion of the monetary donations that have been collected to purchase professional medical-grade supplies here in Canada.”

Dawidenko noted they are working with several distributors to purchase medical supplies at a good discount.

Volunteers packaging up donations at the London Ukrainian Centre to send to Ukraine.

Volunteers packaging up donations at the London Ukrainian Centre to send to Ukraine. Christine Dawidenko

“The process has been super overwhelming, and we are gracious for the support we are receiving from the community. There have been many volunteers who have stepped up and worked tirelessly around the clock to help us sort, accept donations, package, and get these times off to Toronto,” Dawidenko said.

With so much support pouring in, the focus is shifting to medical supplies and monetary donations.

Starting Thursday, the centre is requesting people only bring donations of medical supplies and/or money.

But Dawidenko did say that businesses and other community groups currently running fundraising campaigns will still be able to coordinate donation drop-offs.

A Google Form will be posted on the London Ukrainian Centre’s Facebook page for people running donations drives to organize a pickup or drop-off.

Some of the medical items needed are first aid kids, gauze, bandages, PPE and baby food and diapers.

Medication like Tylenol, Advil, Aleve and aspirin are also needed, as well as vitamins for adults and children.

The London Ukrainian Centre is collecting donations to support Ukraine following Russia's invasion. Mar. 1, 2022.

Table full of donations at the London Ukrainian Centre to support Ukraine following Russia's invasion. Mar. 1, 2022.

Doawidenko said for her and the other volunteers with family still in Ukraine, it can be hard to know on a day-to-day basis how they are doing.

“The circumstances are a little bit tragic. Considering (communication) is limited, we do our best to stay in touch, and we are trying to be as positive as we can and doing what we can to support the refugees and soldiers that are in Europe at this time.”

To help support those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine, the London Food Bank has also announced it will be helping with donations to Ukraine.

In a statement, the organization said people can drop off marked non-perishable food items in the food bank’s regular drop-off bins. Bags with either Ukraine written on them, or a blue or yellow ribbon or flag, will be donated to help those fleeing the war.

The food bank said donations marked for Ukraine will be sent directly to the London Ukraine Centre.

“The London Food Bank stands ready to assist those groups helping to shelter and settle these Ukrainian refugees with quality foodstuff and other necessary products to supply families and individuals,” the centre said in a statement.

The Canadian government is allowing Ukrainians who have fled Russian aggression to come to Canada temporarily for two years “for those who need a safe haven while the war ravages their homeland,” Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced last week.

The war, which began Feb. 24 after President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into the country, is well into its second week. However, Putin’s plan to overrun the country has been quickly met by fierce resistance.

Russian troops have made significant advances in southern Ukraine and along the coast, but many of Russia’s efforts have stalled, including a massive military convoy that has been almost motionless for days north of Kyiv.

Since the invasion began, western allies including Canada have punished Russia and its collaborators with severe sanctions, and have threatened to impose more if Moscow continues its aggression in Ukraine.

— with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea and The Canadian Press

