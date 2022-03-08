Menu

Health

Saskatchewan government wants feedback regarding virtual care experiences

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 1:07 pm
Some doctors believe that integrating virtual care will be necessary moving forward. View image in full screen
Some doctors believe that integrating virtual care will be necessary moving forward. File / Global News

Patients and health-care providers are encouraged to provide feedback on their experiences when using virtual care.

The Saskatchewan government said in a statement on Tuesday that information gathered during this process will contribute to the development of a long-term provincial strategy around virtual care.

The government also hopes to gather input from health system partners and other affected organizations regarding virtual care experiences from the past two years.

“Saskatchewan patients have now had millions of virtual medical appointments to directly connect with their health care providers during the pandemic,” stated Health Minister Paul Merriman on Tuesday. “Virtual care can be as simple as a telephone call, text or email but can also be a video visit with a member of your health-care team.”

Read more: ‘Really disappointing’ — Saskatchewan virtual health-care service discontinued

It was two years ago when the province adopted methods for virtual care to be accessed by patients to connect with their doctor or other health-care provider safely without having to step out the door.

“We want to hear what both patients and health care workers have to say about their experience. And if you haven’t used virtual care, we’d like to hear about that too. I encourage everyone to participate as we work to shape the future of virtual care.”

The survey can be accessed by visiting the provincial government website.

Participants can provide their thoughts in a number of ways, including voting on polls, completing a survey and sharing a story or idea. People can contact 306-787-6750 or email virtualcare@health.gov.sk.ca if they require an alternate method of participation.

Feedback will be accepted until April 30.

