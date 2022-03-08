RCMP member charged after vehicle hit on Cold Lake First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in northern Alberta said one of its officers is facing a criminal charge related to a crash that happened while she was on duty.

Mounties say Cst. Victoria Forbes was responding to a call in August when she crashed head-on with a civilian vehicle near the Cold Lake First Nation.

Both she and the man driving the van sustained serious injuries.

Forbes was charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm after an investigation by RCMP.

She is due in court on March 23.

RCMP said the director of law enforcement was notified of the collision and deemed the matter out of scope of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates police conduct when civilians are injured or killed.

But they say ASIRT will receive the results of the investigation.

Forbes, who has just one year of service with the RCMP, has been on administrative duties since returning to work.

RCMP say she will remain on administrative duties until the criminal matter is resolved in court and then her duty status will be reviewed.