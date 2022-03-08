Menu

Crime

RCMP member charged after vehicle hit on Cold Lake First Nation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2022 1:38 pm
File: The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
File: The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Darryl Dyck, THE CANADIAN PRESS

RCMP in northern Alberta said one of its officers is facing a criminal charge related to a crash that happened while she was on duty.

Mounties say Cst. Victoria Forbes was responding to a call in August when she crashed head-on with a civilian vehicle near the Cold Lake First Nation.

Both she and the man driving the van sustained serious injuries.

Forbes was charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm after an investigation by RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Innocent man, suspect both killed during shooting involving police in downtown Edmonton' Innocent man, suspect both killed during shooting involving police in downtown Edmonton
Innocent man, suspect both killed during shooting involving police in downtown Edmonton – Feb 24, 2022

She is due in court on March 23.

RCMP said the director of law enforcement was notified of the collision and deemed the matter out of scope of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates police conduct when civilians are injured or killed.

But they say ASIRT will receive the results of the investigation.

Forbes, who has just one year of service with the RCMP, has been on administrative duties since returning to work.

RCMP say she will remain on administrative duties until the criminal matter is resolved in court and then her duty status will be reviewed.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
