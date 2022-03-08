Menu

Health

Quebec records 29 deaths linked to COVID-19, hospitalizations down by 2

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'Masks no longer mandatory in Quebec classrooms' Masks no longer mandatory in Quebec classrooms
The end of March break also marks the end of mask mandates in Quebec elementary and high school classrooms. And as Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, while some parents views remain mixed, health experts warn the general public shouldn't get rid of their masks just yet.

Quebec registered 29 new deaths linked to COVID-19 and a two-patient drop in pandemic-related hospitalizations Tuesday.

Officials say 1,252 people were hospitalized with the disease across the province, after 98 patients were admitted and 100 left in the last day.

Intensive care unit cases also decreased by two for a total of 77.

The province also reported 935 new novel coronavirus cases, but the daily tally isn’t an accurate representation of the current situation since screening is limited to certain high-risk groups.

The latest roundup shows 11,443 tests were administered Sunday.

Trending Stories

Quebec also saw the results of 398 rapid tests added to the government’s website in the past day, including 292 positive results. More than 103,000 results have been declared by the population so far.

When it comes to COVID-19 vaccination, more than 18.4 million doses have been given in the province since the campaign began. This includes 4,679 shots administered in the past 24-hour period.

Over the course of the pandemic, the province has seen a total of 930,750 cases. The health crisis has killed 14,120 Quebecers to date.

The number of recoveries from the virus topped 903,000 as of Tuesday.

