SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

WHO now ‘strongly supports’ broad access to COVID-19 boosters

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 8, 2022 9:04 am
Click to play video: 'New poll finds COVID booster dose hesitancy' New poll finds COVID booster dose hesitancy
A new poll done for the BC Pharmacy Association has found that more than half of British Columbians who've had two COVID-19 shots are reluctant to get a booster. Aaron McArthur tells us why – Feb 10, 2022

An expert group convened by the World Health Organization said Tuesday it “strongly supports urgent and broad access” to booster doses, in a reversal of the U.N. agency’s previous insistence that boosters weren’t necessary and contributed to vaccine inequity.

In a statement, WHO said its expert group concluded that immunization with authorized COVID-19 vaccines provide high levels of protection against severe disease and death amid the global circulation of the hugely contagious Omicron variant.

It said vaccination, including the use of boosters, was especially important for people at risk of severe disease.

Read more: COVID-19 booster shots now required to be fully vaccinated in Australia

Last year, WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a moratorium on booster doses while dozens of countries embarked on administering the doses, saying rich countries should immediately donate those vaccines to poor countries instead. WHO scientists said at the time they would continue to evaluate incoming data.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Numerous scientific studies have since proven that booster doses of authorized vaccines help restore waning immunity and protect against serious COVID-19. Booster programs in rich countries including Britain, Canada and the U.S. have been credited with preventing the surge in omicron infections from spilling over into hospitals and cemeteries.

Click to play video: 'Fully vaccinated Canadians who get COVID-19 can get booster 3 months after positive test: NACI' Fully vaccinated Canadians who get COVID-19 can get booster 3 months after positive test: NACI
Fully vaccinated Canadians who get COVID-19 can get booster 3 months after positive test: NACI – Feb 4, 2022

WHO said it is continuing to monitor the global spread of omicron, including a “stealth” version known as BA.2, which has been documented to have re-infected some people after an initial case of omicron. There’s mixed research on whether it causes more severe disease, but vaccines appear just as effective against it.

WHO noted that the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are all based on the strain that was first detected in Wuhan, China more than three years ago.

“Since then, there has been continuous and substantial virus evolution and it is likely that this evolution will continue, resulting in the emergence of new variants,” the agency said. It added that coronavirus vaccines would likely need to be updated.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID tagOmicron tagCOVID news tagomicron news tagCOVID booster tagcovid who tagboosters who tagcovid booster news tagshould i get covid booster tagwho news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers