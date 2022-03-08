Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario student and youth groups call for free menstrual products on post-secondary campuses

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2022 6:06 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario to provide free period products to students' Ontario to provide free period products to students
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario to provide free period products to students – Oct 8, 2021

TORONTO — Student unions and youth advocacy groups across Ontario are calling on the provincial government to ensure free menstrual products are made available on all post-secondary campuses.

The initiative aims to tackle menstrual inequity and period poverty.

In a letter being sent to the government today, the Toronto Youth Cabinet, which advocates on behalf of city youth, and numerous student unions are calling for the government to require that universities and colleges provide free menstrual products by the end of the year.

Trending Stories

The group says it wants the province to build on the progress it made last October, when it announced a plan to have free menstrual products in schools across the province.

Read more: Ontario partners with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in schools

Story continues below advertisement

The letter says period poverty in post-secondary institutions is just as serious and without access to resources to manage periods, students are at risk of missing school or work.

The group says no young person should have to miss out on their education because of barriers to affordable and accessible menstrual products.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Post-secondary tagmenstrual products tagperiod poverty tagPeriod products tagUniversity Campus tagmenstrual inequity tagontario menstrual products tagperiod products schools tagpost seconday campus tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers