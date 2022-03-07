Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man transported to trauma centre with ‘serious injuries’ after stabbing in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 9:02 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

One man has been transported to hospital with “serious injuries” after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Monday evening, Toronto police said a man was stabbed by another man on Dufferin Street, north of Lawrence Avenue West.

Read more: 2 adults, 2 children taken to hospital after stabbing in Mississauga, police say

Police told Global News officers received the call at around 8:10 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the victim sustained “serious injuries” and was transported to a local trauma centre.

According to police, officers are on scene to investigate.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagStabbing tagTPS tagDufferin Street tagLawrence Avenue West tagstabbing toronto tagToronto police stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers