Man transported to trauma centre with ‘serious injuries’ after stabbing in Toronto: police

One man has been transported to hospital with “serious injuries” after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Monday evening, Toronto police said a man was stabbed by another man on Dufferin Street, north of Lawrence Avenue West.

Police told Global News officers received the call at around 8:10 p.m.

STABBING:

– Dufferin St, north of Lawrence Ave W

– Adult male stabbed by an adult male

– Serious injuries sustained, victim taken to local trauma centre by @TorontoMedics

– @TPS32Div officers are on scene to investigate#GO433694

^rr pic.twitter.com/QSS66p63AJ — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 8, 2022

Police said the victim sustained “serious injuries” and was transported to a local trauma centre.

According to police, officers are on scene to investigate.