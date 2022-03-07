Man transported to trauma centre with ‘serious injuries’ after stabbing in Toronto: police

One man has been transported to hospital with “serious injuries” after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet Monday evening, Toronto police said a man was stabbed by another man on Dufferin Street, north of Lawrence Avenue West.
Police told Global News officers received the call at around 8:10 p.m.
Police said the victim sustained “serious injuries” and was transported to a local trauma centre.
According to police, officers are on scene to investigate.
