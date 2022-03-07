Menu

Crime

Inmates sentenced in connection with Joyceville Institution attack

By Jonna Semple Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 7:55 pm
Two Joyceville inmates plead guilty to manslaughter and are sentenced for the death of another inmate in 2019. View image in full screen
Two Joyceville inmates plead guilty to manslaughter and are sentenced for the death of another inmate in 2019. Global News

Joyceville Institution inmates Jason Foreman and Adrian Lai were sentenced in a Kingston courtroom Monday for the manslaughter of fellow inmate, 43-year-old Glen Darrell Vandusen.

Jason Foreman and Adrian Lai pleaded not guilty to murder, but guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in the December 2019 death of Vandusen.

Read more: 2 Joyceville inmates face murder charges after 9-month police investigation

Foreman was sentenced to seven years for the crime and Lai was sentenced four and a half years.

Police say Vandusen was severely injured during a violent assault at the prison on Dec. 1, 2019. Vandusen died as a result of his injuries three days after the assault.

Read more: OPP begin homicide investigation after Joyceville inmate dies from serious assault

The court heard that Vandusen was severely beaten and laid unconscious on the floor for about 45 minutes, before being found by another inmate.

Victim impact statements were heard from various family members of Vandusen, including his teenage son.

Jason Foreman apologized to the family for the crime calling it a “terrible accident” that should have “never happened”.

