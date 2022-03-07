Registration for City of Regina spring and summer leisure programs begins Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Whether you’re looking to stay fit or you’re wanting to get crafty, there are a number of classes and activities being offered as part of the City of Regina’s spring and summer leisure guide.

Registration for citizens of Regina kicks off on Tuesday at 7 a.m. Non-residents will be allowed to register on Thursday at 7 a.m.

Bobbie Selinger, manager of community and recreation programs for the city, said programs will be available for children, adults and seniors, along with a series of adapted programs available.

“There really is something for people of all ages and abilities,” stated Selinger. “There are some really neat classes this spring and summer.”

Spring programs will go from March to May. The city added that more summer classes will be added to the schedule on May 10.

Since some classes are expected to fill up quick, Selinger recommended that people should make an online account before registration day to create a “wish list” of programs they are interested in taking.

“We have a really handy instruction page to help people on how to make a wish list. Then on registration day, you can go right at 7 a.m., add your classes without searching for them,” Selinger said. “That gives you the best chance of getting into those really popular classes.”

Registration for classes can be completed online or by calling 306-777-7529.

The city added that mask use will be strongly encouraged but is no longer required in city-operated facilities. Participants are asked to stay home if they are feeling ill.

