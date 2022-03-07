Phase 1 parking ban to be lifted in Edmonton Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

A citywide parking ban that went into effect in Edmonton on Friday night will be lifted Monday afternoon.

The Phase 1 parking ban will end at 3 p.m.

The city said crews have been working around the clock since Friday night to clear Edmonton’s major roads, bus routes and active pathways.

“We want to thank Edmontonians for moving their vehicles,” said Andrew Grant, general supervisor of infrastructure operations.

“We know it’s late in the season and we have had a lot of snow this winter, so seeing cooperation from residents is always appreciated.”

On March 5, the city administered 126 tickets in relation to the parking ban. There were 243 tickets handed out on March 6.

When the parking ban was implemented on Friday, Grant said Edmonton is still within its $58-million snow budget.

The city does not anticipate it will call a Phase 2 parking ban this time around.

Road crews will still work to apply material to arterial and collector roads to deal with any icy conditions that arose following warmer weather this past weekend.

Residential streets will be addressed as required, according to the city.

