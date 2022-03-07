Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Phase 1 parking ban to be lifted in Edmonton Monday afternoon

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 3:28 pm
Seasonal parking ban declared in Edmonton. View image in full screen
Seasonal parking ban declared in Edmonton. Global News

A citywide parking ban that went into effect in Edmonton on Friday night will be lifted Monday afternoon.

The Phase 1 parking ban will end at 3 p.m.

Read more: Phase 1 parking ban begins in Edmonton Friday night

The city said crews have been working around the clock since Friday night to clear Edmonton’s major roads, bus routes and active pathways.

“We want to thank Edmontonians for moving their vehicles,” said Andrew Grant, general supervisor of infrastructure operations.

“We know it’s late in the season and we have had a lot of snow this winter, so seeing cooperation from residents is always appreciated.”

Click to play video: 'Phase 1 parking ban begins in Edmonton Friday night after March snowfall' Phase 1 parking ban begins in Edmonton Friday night after March snowfall
Phase 1 parking ban begins in Edmonton Friday night after March snowfall

On March 5, the city administered 126 tickets in relation to the parking ban. There were 243 tickets handed out on March 6.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

When the parking ban was implemented on Friday, Grant said Edmonton is still within its $58-million snow budget.

The city does not anticipate it will call a Phase 2 parking ban this time around.

Road crews will still work to apply material to arterial and collector roads to deal with any icy conditions that arose following warmer weather this past weekend.

Residential streets will be addressed as required, according to the city.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton weather tagEdmonton Traffic tagEdmonton roads tagEdmonton Snow tagSeasonal Parking Ban tagEdmonton parking ban tagEdmonton seasonal parking ban tagEdmonton Phase 1 parking ban tagparking ban lifted tagEdmonton parking ban lifted tagPhase 1 parking ban lifted tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers