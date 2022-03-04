Phase 1 parking ban begins in Edmonton Friday night

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton is implementing a city-wide parking ban, after the city was blanketed in a fresh coat of snow.

The Phase 1 parking ban begins at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

During a Phase 1 parking ban, crews clear snow from major roads, core business areas and bus routes.

Drivers are not allowed to park their vehicles on arterial or collector roads, on bus routes, or on any roads with “Seasonal No Parking” signs, or within the city’s 13 business improvement areas until the roads have been cleared.

People can continue to park on residential streets.

The city anticipates the parking ban will only include Phase 1 and will last about 72 hours.

View image in full screen A fresh blanket of snow in Edmonton Friday, March 4, 2022. Global News

“While spring is around the corner, winter has not quite left us yet and enough snow has fallen over the last 24 hours that we ask residents to move their vehicles from the city’s main roads to allow us to clear the snow,” said Andrew Grant, general supervisor of infrastructure operations for the city’s parks and roads services.

“The Phase 1 parking ban will ensure we can keep Edmontonians moving on our major roadways.”

Between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Friday, Edmonton police said 19 collisions were reported to them. This includes three injury collisions, one hit and run and 15 property-damage collisions.

Between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday, 70 collisions were reported to Edmonton police. This includes nine injury collisions, seven hit-and-run collisions and 54 property-damage collisions.

