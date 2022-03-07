Menu

Crime

St. Vital councillor resigns from ‘dysfunctional’ Winnipeg Police Board

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 3:31 pm
Coun. Brian Mayes. View image in full screen
Coun. Brian Mayes. Global News / File

St. Vital councillor Brian Mayes has resigned from the Winnipeg Police Board.

Mayes announced on social media Monday that while he supports the efforts of his council colleague, board chair Markus Chambers, he feels that the board’s relationship with city officials has become dysfunctional.

Mayes told 680 CJOB on Friday that any discussions surrounding the board lately have tended to devolve into arguments.

“We spent about the last year in endless internal squabbling among the councillors,” he said.

“It was created to avoid council interference.

“It’s the province’s creation — the province should either blow it up or go back to having council in charge, or create some sort of new kind of board, because it’s clearly not working.”

Read more: Police Board grills chief over handling of protests

Mayes said the structure of the board was last updated almost a decade ago, relying on even older bylaws, so it needs to be overhauled.

The province, he said, should consider other alternatives for civilian oversight of policing.

