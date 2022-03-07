Dr. Chris Mackie resigns as MLHU medical officer of health

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit announced Monday that Dr. Chris Mackie, who has been on a leave of absence for unspecified reasons, has resigned his role as medical officer of health.

The health unit said the resignation took effect last Friday, March 4, and that Mackie is leaving to “pursue other opportunities.”

The resignation took effect the day after a special confidential meeting of the board of health was held, with Mackie in attendance. Another special board meeting is scheduled for Monday evening.

Little has been shared about the circumstances surrounding Mackie’s leave since it was announced in November, with associate medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers taking over his role as acting medical officer of health.

Story continues below advertisement

Just over a week after his leave was announced, a report emerged from London News Today that Mackie has been the subject of several workplace conduct complaints. Global News has not independently verified these claims.

Steve Holland, the president of CUPE Local 101, which represents about 300 employees at the MLHU, also shared allegations of long-standing workplace culture issues from his members with Global News at the time.

The MLHU, in a statement, thanked Mackie for his service and wished him well going forward.

“In his nine years with MLHU, Dr. Mackie contributed to many successful initiatives, not the least of which has been the successful public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic in London and Middlesex County, and an effective and efficient immunization campaign.”

Summers will continue as acting medical officer of health “as the board determines next steps,” the MLHU added.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham