Confidential MLHU board meeting draws appearance from Dr. Chris Mackie

Few details were made public after the Middlesex-London Health Unit‘s board of health held a confidential meeting on Thursday that drew an appearance from Dr. Chris Mackie, who served as the MLHU’s top doctor before it announced in mid-November that he was on a leave of absence.

The in-person special meeting, a rarity for the board of health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, lasted just under three and a half hours.

The agenda for the meeting listed its only item as a discussion that would be held in a confidential session as it may pertain to a number of matters including labour relations, litigation or potential litigation, as well as “personal matters about an identifiable individual.”

About 45 minutes into meeting, Mackie was seen entering inside, only to emerge about 45 minutes later.

He briefly addressed reporters waiting outside the meeting, telling them he and the board of health “had a good conversation.”

“I look forward to discussing the contents if and when that becomes possible,” Mackie said. “Unfortunately, I can’t say anything more at this time.”

When asked by a reporter if he would be returning to his position as the MLHU’s medical officer of health, Mackie did not respond.

I’m at a special Board of Health meeting for @MLHealthUnit. Media are waiting in the lobby as the board discusses confidential matters. 45 mins into the meeting, Dr. Chris Mackie has walked in. He was MLHU’s medical officer of health but has been on a leave since November #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/PbVzb1OOtB — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) March 3, 2022

Nearly an hour later, board chair Matt Reid stepped away from the meeting to also briefly address reporters waiting outside.

“As you know with in-camera meetings, they are kept confidential. We aren’t allowed to talk about the content that was spoken about. I’m not even actually able to confirm who was in attendance,” Reid said.

“I know you guys are hoping for something, but we are not going to be able to disclose anything tonight. The board members have been told that they have to maintain confidentiality, so there won’t be any statements from them either.”

Reid was also asked about Mackie’s employment status, to which he responded that he is not able discuss anything related to Thursday’s meeting.

Little has been shared about the matter since Mackie’s leave was announced in November, with associate medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers taking over his role as acting medical officer of health.

Just over a week after his leave was announced, a report emerged from London News Today that Mackie has been the subject of several workplace conduct complaints. Global News has not independently verified these claims.

Steve Holland, the president of CUPE Local 101, which represents about 300 employees at the MLHU, also shared allegations of long-standing workplace culture issues from his members with Global News at the time.

In a statement to Global News on Thursday, Holland said he was not given any insight into the board of health’s confidential meeting.

“I do hope that whatever is happening in regards to the (medical officer of health), that a decision or outcome will be shared with all parties as soon as this information can be shared,” Holland said.

— with files from Global’s Jacquelyn LeBel

