Health

MLHU’s Dr. Chris Mackie on leave, Dr. Alex Summers named acting medical officer of health

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 15, 2021 3:03 pm
File photo of Dr. Chris Mackie. View image in full screen
File photo of Dr. Chris Mackie. Geoff Robins / The Canadian Press

The Middlesex-London Health Unit‘s board of health has confirmed that Dr. Alex Summers is working as acting medical officer of health while Dr. Chris Mackie is on a leave of absence.

The board issued a brief, one-sentence statement on Monday afternoon.

Read more: London, Ont., officials clarify why top doctor received $100k for overtime

The health unit refused to identify the nature of Mackie’s absence or whether Mackie would be paid while on leave.

In 2020, Mackie earned more than $400,000, according to the Sunshine List, with roughly $100,000 of that associated with overtime.

When asked when the leave began, a health unit spokesperson told Global News that “the Board of Health will not be commenting on these matters further.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Dr. Chris Mackie no longer CEO amid management changes at Middlesex-London Health Unit

Mackie was announced as the MLHU’s medical officer of health and chief executive officer in February 2013.

The health unit announced in July 2020 that Michael Clarke would be taking over as CEO on an interim basis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, Mackie told Global News that the move would allow him to focus on his duties as MOH.

