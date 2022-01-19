Middlesex London Health Unit appoints new permanent CEO

Send this page to someone via email

After almost a year in the interim role, the Middlesex London Health Unit has appointed Emily Williams as its permanent chief executive officer.

Williams first joined the health unit in 2020 as the director of the MLHU’s Health Organization Division, taking over as the interim CEO on March 1, 2021.

She also served as the logistics lead for the COVID-19 vaccine program.

“The Board of Health is thrilled that Ms. Williams is officially stepping into her new role as the Health Unit’s permanent CEO. She brings with her a wealth of leadership experience gained through a career in the healthcare sector and has been a strong leader since she joined us,” says Maureen Cassidy, chair of the Middlesex-London Board of Health.

“Ms. Williams is a tremendous addition to our team, and we look forward to her continued leadership in the years to come.”

Story continues below advertisement

An interim CEO model was first introduced in July 2020 as part of the 2021 to 2022 Provisional Strategic Plan, with the board of health later deciding to make the roll permanent.

The health unit now joins at least two other health units in the region with separate CEO and medical officer of health leadership roles.

Previously, Dr. Chris Mackie served as both CEO and chief medical office of health before the role was split.

Dr. Alex Summers is working has acting medical officer of health since late last year while Dr. Chris Mackie is on a leave of absence.

Ms. Williams is a registered nurse, having previously worked at the London Health Sciences Centre for more than 20 years, with 15 of those years in leadership roles.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) from Western University, an MBA from Athabasca University and a Certified Health Executive (CHE) designation from the Canadian College of Health Leaders.

0:44 Coronavirus: Registered nurse becomes first person in London, Ont., to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Coronavirus: Registered nurse becomes first person in London, Ont., to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine – Dec 23, 2020