Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Gas prices could reach $2.20 per litre in southern Ontario come April: analyst

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 12:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Experts warn Toronto-area gas prices could surpass $2 per litre next month' Experts warn Toronto-area gas prices could surpass $2 per litre next month
WATCH ABOVE: Canadians for Affordable Energy says gas could hit $1.90 per litre sooner than expected in the Greater Toronto Area with even higher prices in the coming weeks. Marianne Dimain reports

Gas prices in southern Ontario could reach $2.20 per litre come April, an analyst says.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said if oil prices continue to rise, drivers will face more record prices at the pumps.

“Bottom line is that we’re dealing in … maximum volatility created in no small part by the fact that the world has less oil and there’s a risk that as the United States and other countries in Europe — which have been extraordinarily dependent on Russia — decide to cut off Russia’s exports,” McTeague told Global News.

“In effect, we’re going to be seeing a shortage in oil supplies and that’s really what’s pushing oil prices.”

Read more: Gas prices continue to hit new records. Here’s how to save at the pump

Story continues below advertisement

Gas prices have reached record levels in recent weeks, rising up to $1.849 at stations in the Greater Toronto Area over the weekend.

Last week, McTeague told Global News that drivers would be paying $1.90 per litre in the near future and on Monday, he said that will happen “a lot sooner than I had imagined.”

Trending Stories

“Things are moving much quicker and we’re not even into the summer demand driving season or the switchover from winter to summer gasoline or even a carbon tax (increase), all of which are expected in the next few weeks,” he said.

Read more: Expect to pay $1.90 for a litre of gas in the GTA soon, analyst says

McTeague said $2 per litre sometime soon is a “safe bet.”

“The longer this goes on and no one has alternative capacity, it’s likely that $2.20 could be a number that we begin to see as we head towards April,” he added.

“Every time I set these goals, these benchmarks, they happen in much sooner timeframe and much closer timeframe than even I can keep up with.”

Oil prices are not currently at record levels like they were in 2008. However, McTeague said a weak Canadian dollar compared to the U.S. dollar, plus additional taxes on gasoline put in place since 2008, are part of the reason prices are as high as they are.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s pretty clear a weak Canadian dollar is one of the main reasons we are paying as much as we are even though oil has not hit anywhere near where it was in July of 2008,” McTeague said.

Click to play video: 'Rising gas prices hurt charities' Rising gas prices hurt charities
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagToronto tagGas Prices tagGas tagUkraine war tagDan McTeague tagRussian Invasion tagGasoline Prices tagOntario gas prices tagToronto gas prices tagToronto Gas tagGas prices toronto tagOntario gasoline prices tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers