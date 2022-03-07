SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec logs 6 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations, ICU cases rise

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Immunocompromised Quebecers worried as COVID-19 restrictions phased out' Immunocompromised Quebecers worried as COVID-19 restrictions phased out
WATCH: Quebecers with weakened immune systems are feeling forgotten as the government phases out public health restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19. They say it poses serious risks to their health, and as Global’s Olivia O’Malley reports, they’re hoping for additional measures to feel safe in public again.

Quebec reported six new deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Monday as the province saw a slight rise in hospitalizations and intensive care unit cases.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations increased by 16 to 1,254. This comes after 62 patients were admitted while 46 were discharged in the past 24 hours.

The latest roundup shows 79 Quebecers in intensive care units, a bump of three compared with the previous day.

The province recorded 775 new novel coronavirus cases, though this number is not representative of the situation since access to government-run PCR testing is limited to priority groups.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19: Immunocompromised Quebecers say they have been ‘forgotten’ by government

On that note, 10,410 tests were administered on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say the results of 338 additional rapid tests were added by Quebecers to the government’s website. Of them, 241 were positive.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign gave out another 4,900 doses in the last 24-hour period, for more than 18.4 million shots to date.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Quebec has reported 929,815 cases and 14,091 deaths. Recoveries from the virus surpassed 902,000 as of Monday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec tagQuebec COVID-19 tagquebec covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers