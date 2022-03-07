Quebec logs 6 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations, ICU cases rise

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported six new deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Monday as the province saw a slight rise in hospitalizations and intensive care unit cases.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations increased by 16 to 1,254. This comes after 62 patients were admitted while 46 were discharged in the past 24 hours.

The latest roundup shows 79 Quebecers in intensive care units, a bump of three compared with the previous day.

The province recorded 775 new novel coronavirus cases, though this number is not representative of the situation since access to government-run PCR testing is limited to priority groups.

On that note, 10,410 tests were administered on Saturday.

Officials say the results of 338 additional rapid tests were added by Quebecers to the government’s website. Of them, 241 were positive.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign gave out another 4,900 doses in the last 24-hour period, for more than 18.4 million shots to date.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Quebec has reported 929,815 cases and 14,091 deaths. Recoveries from the virus surpassed 902,000 as of Monday.