Economy

How you can make your gas go further: CAA

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted March 6, 2022 8:21 pm
VANCOUVER, Feb. 16, 2022 A worker fuels a vehicle at a gas station in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 16, 2022. Canada's inflation rate surpassed 5 percent for the first time since September 1991, rising 5.1 percent on a year-over-year basis and up from a 4.8 percent gain in December 2021, Statistics Canada said Wednesday. View image in full screen
VANCOUVER, Feb. 16, 2022 A worker fuels a vehicle at a gas station in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 16, 2022. Canada's inflation rate surpassed 5 percent for the first time since September 1991, rising 5.1 percent on a year-over-year basis and up from a 4.8 percent gain in December 2021, Statistics Canada said Wednesday. Liang Sen/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

Manitobans are dishing out cash to keep their car running with prices reaching almost 1.64/gallon. Although there’s nothing you can do about the cost of gas, auto experts say there are ways you can make your fuel go further.

The Canadian Automotive Association (CAA) says softer and slower acceleration and less idling can help your tank of gas last longer.

“Avoiding roads in poor condition with less potholes will make your car more fuel efficient,” says Heather Mack, from CAA.

Trending Stories

Mack says keeping up with the maintenance of your vehicle, and plugging it in when it’s cold will take less fuel to get the engine running on those colder days.

The biggest tip Mack has for saving is planning ahead.

“Thinking about combining as many trips as you can at once, so you just take your vehicle out that one time,” she said. “That’s probably the easiest way to save.

