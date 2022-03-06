British Columbians keep focus on Ukraine with multiple Sunday rallies

Send this page to someone via email

Large numbers of British Columbians turned out to support Ukraine once again, at rallies staged on Vancouver Island and in the Lower Mainland on Sunday.

In Victoria, hundreds of people with Ukrainian flags and signs proclaiming solidarity with the country lined Douglas street from the Ukrainian Cultural Centre to the downtown core.

5:40 UNBC athlete raises awareness & funds for Ukraine UNBC athlete raises awareness & funds for Ukraine

“It’s unfair, it’s unpredictable and so sad and senseless,” said Natalia Potokina, whose husband’s family lives in eastern Ukraine where cities continue to face heavy shelling.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Russia steps up shelling of Ukrainian cities as 2nd evacuation attempt fails

“We are here to support the fight for independence and freedom.”

Artem Potokin told Global News he’d emigrated from Ukraine at age nine, and is worried about family who remain in the country.

“My grandma and my uncle they see missiles flying around, they have to go to bomb shelters, hear sirens,” he said.

“Multiple times a day they need to go in and out of bomb shelters … always living in this stressful situation, not knowing what’s going to happen next, if there is going to be a bomb right in front of you.”

Spent the afternoon at Jack Poole Plaza supporting our Ukrainian friends & colleagues. Emotional. Powerful. Unifying.#IStandWithUkraine️#NoFlyZone

🇺🇦💙🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/gH0HTH2Pxr — Titanium K9 (@0684Blade) March 7, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

An honour to join @ukrcancongress and the #Ukrainian community to rally against the war on #Ukraine. At @CityofVancouver we #StandWithUkraine️ and are working with the Federal & Prov govts. From aid to refugee settlement, we are ready to do everything in our power. #vanpoli pic.twitter.com/Ikm3E4xK3J — Kennedy Stewart (@kennedystewart) March 6, 2022

In Vancouver, supporters staged the second rally in as many days, this time gathering at Jack Poole Plaza.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart was among the speakers at the event, and said the city was working with the federal and provincial governments on aid and refugee settlement.

A third rally was scheduled for Sunday evening, with hope of highlighting the plight of foreign students in the war-torn country.

Organizer Dupinder Saran is the founder of One Voice Canada, a non-profit that advocates for international students and educates them about their rights in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Saran said Sunday’s rally is meant to be an opportunity to show unity between Canadians, Ukrainians, anti-war Russians and international students, and highlight that war is waged by governments but hurts people.

“At the end of the day, who is going to lose out more in this war? It’s always the people living in the country,” she said.

“When we say people living in the country, we’re also including all the immigrants, all the refugees, all the students and the others that are included in that environment at that time.”

Refugees continue to pour out of Ukraine and into neighboring countries. On Sunday, the U.N. refugee agency raised its estimate on the number of displaced people to 1.5 million.

5:49 Refugee of colour faces discrimination while fleeing country Refugee of colour faces discrimination while fleeing country

A small but significant fraction of that number are immigrants and international students, many of whom have reported racism and poor treatment at border crossings.

Story continues below advertisement

In an interview with the Associated Press Sunday, Nigerian student Alexander Somto Orah, 25 described xenophobia and threats of violence as he approached the border with Poland shortly after Russia’s invasion.

Ukrainian border guards “separated Africans, together with Indians, from the rest and directed us to the Romanian border” scores of miles away, Orah said. “They told us that if we try to push our way through, they are going to shoot us.” The group was eventually allowed to cross.

Saran told Global News that amid the unfolding humanitarian crisis, finding common ground was more important than ever.

“We’re trying to bring people onto same platform and say everybody is affected by this war, it doesn’t matter where you’re rom, what background you’re from,” she said.

“We just want to bring community together and show a form of solidarity and let Ukraine know that Canada stands with them.”

The Surrey rally was scheduled for 6 p.m. at Holland Park, and Saran said people of all backgrounds are encouraged to come.

— With files from Emad Agahi and the Associated Press