NASHI pierogi fundraiser aims to help young Ukrainian girls evacuate

A group of orphaned girls ranging from ages 6-17 are making their way to Poland this weekend as they evacuate war-stricken Ukraine with the help of a Saskatoon organization.

In 2015, the non-profit organization, NASHI, opened ‘Maple Leaf House’ in Lyric to take in young girls experiencing abuse, poor living conditions, and human trafficking.

“We realized they had nowhere to live so we purchased an old building in a smaller town in Ukraine and renovated it (to help) girls 15/16 years old, come out of their orphanage system … and get them up to speed so they could function,” said Andrew Allsopp, vice president of NASHI.

Through NASHI they get the opportunity to go to school and live normal lives.

“To have them go from wondering where their next meal is coming from, or whether they’ll be sold tomorrow, to thinking, I think I want to be a teacher someday,” said Allsopp.

The volunteers talk about one of their recent success stories — a girl who came from dire circumstances and was able to go to college at the age of 17.

“She just blossomed when she came to the maple leaf house,” said Curniski.

NASHI is running their 15th major pierogi fundraiser for the girls in Ukraine. It sold out in under a week.

Saskatoon volunteers have spent a week preparing the materials, making the dough and over 20 hours of pinching perogies.

“It’s not only the making of the perogies. It’s the love that’s being put into the making of the perogies,” said Curniski.

Seven-year-old Nathan Lischynski says his job in the perogy operation is very important. And he says helping “the NASHI girls” is what makes him want to work even harder.

“It feels really good,” said Lischynski.

The Saskatoon group will continue to raise money for the girls so that one day they can pay it forward.

“The hope is they will in-turn help other girls,” said Curniski.