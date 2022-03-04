SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: B.C. to begin distributing rapid tests to people aged 60+ on Monday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 10:31 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Latest on rapid test rollout in B.C.' COVID-19: Latest on rapid test rollout in B.C.
WATCH: Global's Keith Baldrey has the latest on the rollout of rapid tests for COVID-19 by the B.C. government.

British Columbians aged 60 and older will be able to pick up COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at local pharmacies starting Monday.

The move is the next step in the province’s phased distribution plan for rapid tests, after they were made available to people over the age of 70 in late February.

Read more: Rapid tests available for those 70+ on Friday at pharmacies across B.C.

Up until that point, rapid tests were not available to the public at community pharmacies.

Eligible people can pick up one kit containing five tests once every 28 days. The kits are free, but people will need to show their personal health number to get one.

Click to play video: 'B.C. policies on rapid testing and booster doses under scrutiny' B.C. policies on rapid testing and booster doses under scrutiny
B.C. policies on rapid testing and booster doses under scrutiny – Dec 15, 2021

The Ministry of Health said Friday it had shipped out 3.9 million tests to pharmacy distributors to date, of which 1.8 million have made their way to about 1,000 actual pharmacies.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: As inventory grows, B.C. to offer free COVID-19 tests to general public

The province says about 583,000 of those tests have been given out to the public.

The province is expecting another nine million tests from the federal government in the coming months.

The mass distribution of tests comes as the Omicron variant-driven fifth wave of the pandemic continues to ebb, and months after the province faced criticism for not having take-home tests available as cases surged over the winter holidays.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagcovid-19 bc tagbc covid tagbc covid update tagCOVID-BC tagbonnie henry update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers