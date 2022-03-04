Plant sale helps Calgary charity as demand goes ‘through the roof’

Send this page to someone via email

March is bringing new support for a charitable agency that’s been helping struggling Calgarians for decades. It comes at a time when demand for its services is about to go way up.

The Women In Need Society (WINS) supports people like Katrina Johnson, an employee in a WINS thrift store, who first came in contact with the organization as a client 11 years ago.

“I was fleeing a domestic abuse relationship,” she said. “My son was three years old.”

Johnson received emergency help from WINS, with more support in the following years.

“(Children) get all their school supplies given in a backpack and then we got a grocery card as well,” Johnson said. “With that extra support, you feel like a weight’s been lifted off your shoulders.”

WINS is now expanding its programs, opening new rooms full of supplies to provide free-of-charge to women and their children.

“In this room, we keep winter clothes for kids,” WINS executive director Karen Ramchuk said. “We keep emergency food on hand, things like pillows, sleep sets, comforters — whatever we get, we give.”

WINS is getting ready to give more, as government support programs during the COVID-19 pandemic wind down.

“That leaves a lot of women and their families without support,” Ramchuck said.

"That leaves a lot of women and their families without support," Ramchuck said.

"We know the need at WINS is about to go through the roof."

WINS is getting new help meeting that demand from the sale of small plants, starting at Calgary’s Southcentre Mall on Tuesday, March 8, International Women’s Day.

“The Women In Need Society has been doing an amazing job in supporting women in Calgary,” Southcentre’s Alexandra Velosa said. “The impact they are creating in our community is huge.”

The fundraising plant sale will continue at Southcentre throughout March.

“Just like (a) plant, every woman and girl in our city deserves the right to grow strong and thrive,” Ramchuk said.

Johnson is certainly thriving, now working as an assistant manager at a WINS store.

“They definitely helped build my confidence and given me the support I need,” Johnson said, adding that her son, now in junior high, is also doing well.

“He’s doing fantastic. His grades are through the roof, he’s on every team possible and he’s succeeding.”