Military vehicles to pass through Hamilton, Brantford roads for routine driver training

The Canadian Army Reserve is giving a heads up to drivers that a routine training initiative will put some military vehicles on Hamilton and area roads this weekend.

The vehicles from 31 Service Battalion will be making a trip from Hamilton to Windsor on Saturday passing through Brantford, Woodstock and London.

“Up the 403 to the 401 to London and also coming out of Windsor,” Capt. Jeff Johnson told Global News.

“We’ll be converging in London and doing an exercise there, then later in the evening will be will be heading back to our home locations again.”

Johnson said the manoeuvres are typical for this time of the year. However, with “the current state of the world,” the battalion opted to send notices out to avert concerns from residents.

“So really, this has nothing to do with anything,” Johnson said.

“It’s not linked to any external or domestic issues at the time. We’re just doing a routine exercise and practicing our skills.”

In all, the highway navigation and driver training will take place on three main roadways: Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW), Highway 401 and Highway 403.

The reserve are not planning any dismounted drills, unless maintenance is required.

Drivers are being asked to take extra caution when approaching the military vehicles.