Traffic

OPP seek pickup in lost load crash on Highway 403 in Hamilton that sent person to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 12:27 pm
OPP say a dresser that fell off a pickup truck on Highway 403 in Hamilton on March 2, 2022 caused a chain-reaction crash. View image in full screen
OPP say a dresser that fell off a pickup truck on Highway 403 in Hamilton on March 2, 2022 caused a chain-reaction crash. Don Mitchell/Global News

Burlington OPP are asking for the public’s help after a lost load traffic incident in Hamilton sent a person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a social media post, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said “a set of dresser and drawers” fell out of a black pickup truck on Highway 403 near Aberdeen Avenue on Wednesday night around 8 p.m. and resulted in a “multi-vehicle chain-reaction collision.”

Read more: OPP identify 3 men killed in crash with transport truck in southwestern Ontario

“We know the driver of the truck stopped his vehicle on the shoulder,” Schmidt said. “The male got out of that vehicle.”

Schmidt added that the driver was wearing a black jacket.

OPP are seeking information from any witnesses who were on the 403 westbound around the time of the occurrence and are appealing to the driver of the pickup to come forward.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information or dashcam video can reach out to the OPP’s Burlington detachment.

