OPP seek pickup in lost load crash on Highway 403 in Hamilton that sent person to hospital

Burlington OPP are asking for the public’s help after a lost load traffic incident in Hamilton sent a person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a social media post, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said “a set of dresser and drawers” fell out of a black pickup truck on Highway 403 near Aberdeen Avenue on Wednesday night around 8 p.m. and resulted in a “multi-vehicle chain-reaction collision.”

“We know the driver of the truck stopped his vehicle on the shoulder,” Schmidt said. “The male got out of that vehicle.”

Schmidt added that the driver was wearing a black jacket.

Appealing for the public’s assistance after a black pickup lost a dresser out the back of the truck on #Hwy403 wb near Aberdeen Ave. Wed March 3, 8pm. A chain reaction crash happened as a result and one person now has life threatening injuries.

OPP are seeking information from any witnesses who were on the 403 westbound around the time of the occurrence and are appealing to the driver of the pickup to come forward.

Anyone with information or dashcam video can reach out to the OPP’s Burlington detachment.