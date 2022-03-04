St. Thomas police say bomb threat at private school turned out to be false alarm

Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas police say no explosives were found after a note alleging there was a bomb threat at a St. Thomas private school was found following a break and enter.

Police are investigating after St. Thomas Community Christian School at 77 Fairview Ave. was broken into sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday night and 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

After checking several rooms that had been vandalized, officers discovered that two Bluetooth speakers were stolen and a note saying a bomb had been hidden in the school.

Following a full-scale search of the building with bomb-sniffing dogs, officers did not find any explosives and the school was deemed safe for students to return late Thursday afternoon.

Tanya Calvert, corporate communications co-ordinator with St. Thomas police, says the cost of damage is not considered to be significant.