Crime

St. Thomas police say bomb threat at private school turned out to be false alarm

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 3:10 pm
St. Thomas police try out new Cruiser design in pilot project.
St. Thomas police try out new Cruiser design in pilot project. Via St. Thomas Police Facebook page

St. Thomas police say no explosives were found after a note alleging there was a bomb threat at a St. Thomas private school was found following a break and enter.

Police are investigating after St. Thomas Community Christian School at 77 Fairview Ave. was broken into sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday night and 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

After checking several rooms that had been vandalized, officers discovered that two Bluetooth speakers were stolen and a note saying a bomb had been hidden in the school.

Read more: London, Ont. police say weapons investigation at Westmount Shopping Centre involved fake gun

Following a full-scale search of the building with bomb-sniffing dogs, officers did not find any explosives and the school was deemed safe for students to return late Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Tanya Calvert, corporate communications co-ordinator with St. Thomas police, says the cost of damage is not considered to be significant.

