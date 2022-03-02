Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police say weapons investigation at Westmount Shopping Centre involved fake gun

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 5:40 pm
Westmount Shopping Centre (Image taken from Google Maps). View image in full screen
Westmount Shopping Centre (Image taken from Google Maps). (Image taken from Google Maps)

Police in London, Ont., say an investigation into reports of a girl with a gun at Westmount Shopping Centre has turned up a fake gun.

On Wednesday, just before 12 p.m., police responded to reports of a girl at Westmount Shopping Centre located at 785 Wonderland Rd. S., was believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Staff at schools in the surrounding area were notified.

Police said a suspect was located and arrested outside of the shopping mall, and that following a search they only found a replica gun.

No threats were made, and there were no reported injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

