London, Ont. police say weapons investigation at Westmount Shopping Centre involved fake gun

Police in London, Ont., say an investigation into reports of a girl with a gun at Westmount Shopping Centre has turned up a fake gun.
On Wednesday, just before 12 p.m., police responded to reports of a girl at Westmount Shopping Centre located at 785 Wonderland Rd. S., was believed to be in possession of a firearm.
Staff at schools in the surrounding area were notified.
Police said a suspect was located and arrested outside of the shopping mall, and that following a search they only found a replica gun.
No threats were made, and there were no reported injuries.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
