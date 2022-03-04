Pre-departure PCR tests reveal four Brier competitors positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Four athletes set to compete at the Tim Hortons Brier have yet to make the trip to Lethbridge, Alta., after testing positive for COVID-19 on their pre-departure PCR tests, Curling Canada said Friday in a statement.

Each competitor plays on a different team, the federation said, without identifying any of the athletes. The players remain in isolation in their respective hometowns.

Round-robin play was scheduled to begin Friday night at the Enmax Centre. Competition continues through March 13.

Depending on recovery times and further test results, the players may be permitted to participate later in the event pending evaluation by Curling Canada’s medical staff, the federation said.

All participants had to produce negative PCR tests before departure and upon arrival in Lethbridge. All arrival PCR tests conducted on Thursday have come back negative, Curling Canada said.

Alberta recently lifted many of its COVID-19 restrictions. There will be no capacity limits at the 5,900-seat arena and masking is recommended but not required.

A vaccine passport is not needed for fan entry into the venue, but players must be fully vaccinated in order to compete. In addition to the PCR tests, athletes will have two rapid tests done during round-robin play.

Brendan Bottcher is the defending champion in the 18-team field. He won the Canadian men’s curling championship for the first time last year in the spectator-free bubble in Calgary.

Two participants at the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts — including skip Tracy Fleury — tested positive for the virus before departing for Thunder Bay, Ont., last January.

She joined her wild-card team midway through the competition. Kerri Einarson won her third straight Scotties title at the event.