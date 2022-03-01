Enmax Centre preparing to host 2022 Brier

Send this page to someone via email

The Enmax Centre is getting a makeover.

Normally home to the Lethbridge Hurricanes, the arena will host the 2022 Brier from March 4-13.

“We’re pretty excited,” general manager Kim Gallucci said.

"We're pretty excited," general manager Kim Gallucci said.

"It's a great opportunity for Lethbridge."

Crews are hard at work converting the rink from a space made for hockey to one fit for some of the country’s top curlers.

Read more: Lethbridge to host 2022 Tim Hortons Brier curling championship

“It takes us a full five days to get prepared, turn the building around and change everything over to be ready for the Brier on Friday,” Gallucci said.

The most important change is happening on the ice surface.

“It’s really critical that the ice is totally level and no funny business is going on,” said Greg Ewasko, Curling Canada’s head ice technician.

That’s where Ewasko and his team are ensuring everything is perfect for the tournament. The curling sheet is right on top of the existing ice the hockey players skate on.

“They’re going to put on a nice little layer of water. It’s deionized water, so it’s a little purer than what most hockey players play on,” Ewasko said. “Then we’re painting the ice white, followed up with the rings, lines, all the advertisements and carpet foam — try to make it look like a curling rink.”

The entire process takes roughly 48 hours to complete but the job isn’t done there.

Ice conditions will be monitored throughout the tournament, ensuring a level playing field.

“We’re constantly measuring the outside air, dew point humidity — same thing on the inside,” Ewasko said.

"Ice surface temperature is very critical."

The Enmax Centre will be transformed into a championship-calibre host that Gallucci expects will be flooded with curling fans over the Brier’s 10 days.

“It really makes for a great event for everyone — different draws each day — so it’ll keep people going from morning to night,” Gallucci said.

The tournament’s first draw begins Friday at 6:30 p.m.