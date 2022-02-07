Special feeling to win third consecutive women’s curling championship, says Einarson

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba curler says it’s a special feeling to be coming home from the national women’s curling championship with a third consecutive title.

Kerri Einarson, from Gimli, and her Team Canada rink accomplished the three-peat Sunday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” Einarson told 680 CJOB.

“To be able to win a national title three years in a row is pretty special. It’s a tough field, and we gave it our all and came out on top.”

The team, which also includes Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur, will next represent the nation at the 2022 Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George, B.C., next month.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re definitely going to be getting back on the ice, maybe this weekend and just start practicing and getting ready for worlds,” Einarson said.

“We want another crack at it. We’re excited to be able to play in Canada and wear that maple leaf on our backs.”

In addition to the stellar play of her teammates, Einarson gave credit to Reid Carruthers — himself a past world champ and six-time provincial titleholder — who served as coach during the tourney.

Story continues below advertisement

“Reid is an absolutely amazing coach. We’re so lucky to have brought him on board. His provincials were postponed, so it didn’t conflict,” Einarson said.

“He’s definitely been a big impact on the team — his knowledge of the game helping us with strategy and just keeping things light. That’s what we did all week — we just needed to go out there and keep it light and have fun.”

Curling is a game of inches, and Einarson said she tried to maintain her composure as the tight final, against Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville eventually ended in a 9-6 victory.

“It was very nerve-wracking,” she said. “We always seem to bring it down to the wire — we never make it easy on ourselves.”

2:24 Curling coach at 2021 Canada Olympic trials Curling coach at 2021 Canada Olympic trials – Nov 25, 2021