Waterloo COVID-19 vaccinations clinic marks anniversary of opening with time capsule

Waterloo Region marked an important milestone in its fight against COVID-19 on Friday as The Boardwalk vaccination clinic celebrated its first birthday.

Since its inception, the region says the clinic has administered 235,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to members of the community.

“Thanks to the dedication and commitment of all the staff and volunteers of The Boardwalk vaccination clinic, we have been able to successfully bring vaccines to thousands of Waterloo Region’s residents,” said David Aoki, who took charge of the vaccine effort in Waterloo Region earlier this week.

“The vaccination clinic at The Boardwalk has been integral to the success of the vaccine rollout so far and continues to provide a convenient opportunity for anyone to still get a COVID-19 vaccine.”

According to the region, a time capsule is being created with members of the community contributing their reflections of the last year.

“Working at public health saved my sanity during the pandemic,” one staff member recollected.

“I felt helpless and hopeless, and being of service to my community by providing COVID-19 vaccination gave me hope. It’s been exhausting but so fulfilling to see the progress that’s been made and now the light at the end of the tunnel.”

A volunteer said: “Immunization of a child is often a challenging day for a child, parent and nurse. I will never forget the assistance of staff and volunteers to help ease and comfort young children afraid of getting their needle.”

While the clinic in Wellesley will close on Saturday and the Cambridge Pinebush Clinic will close at month’s end, The Boardwalk clinic remains open seven days a week. It also accepts walk-ins for first, second and third doses.