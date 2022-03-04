COVID-19: HKPR reports 109 active cases, 6 outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported another 17 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released early Friday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard as of 12:05 p.m. reported the following case data:

Deaths: 105 — unchanged since Tuesday, when a death was reported in Northumberland County. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 77 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 27 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 17 since Thursday’s update — six in the City of Kawartha Lakes, nine in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 109 — up from 104 reported Thursday and 94 reported on Wednesday. Among the 109 active cases are 57 in the Kawarthas, 42 in Northumberland County and 10 in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: Seven cases are currently in hospital — one less since Thursday’s update. One of the cases is listed as receiving care in an intensive care unit (unchanged). There have been 188 cumulative hospitalized cases (unchanged) since the pandemic was declared, including 97 in the Kawarthas, 81 in Northumberland County and 10 in Haliburton County. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported six patients as of noon Friday (two more) with three identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission (unchanged). The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 7,153 since the pandemic’s beginning — three pending with 3,551 in the Kawarthas, 3,189 in Northumberland County and 410 in Haliburton County.

Resolved cases: 6,952 — an additional 12 since Thursday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.1 per cent of all cases.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Feb. 28 and can be found in this Global News Peterborough article. Walk-in vaccination clinics are open for all hours for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford.

In-house clinics at the health unit’s offices in Lindsay and Port Hope will open Friday, March 4, and run over the next few weeks on Fridays and Saturdays. More details can be found in this Global News Peterborough article.

Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported Friday.

There are six active outbreaks as of Friday afternoon (unless noted, case details were unavailable):

Home for Special Care — Eastside Lodge in Lindsay: Declared March.

in Lindsay: Declared March. Extendicare Cobourg: Declared Feb. 18.

Declared Feb. 18. Campbellford Memorial Hospital: As of Feb. 18, there were eight confirmed patient cases on the medical wing of the inpatient unit.

As of Feb. 18, there were eight confirmed patient cases on the medical wing of the inpatient unit. Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared Feb. 14. On Friday morning, the home reported four active cases (two residents and two staff), down from nine active cases (seven residents and two staff members) reported on Tuesday.

in Campbellford: Declared Feb. 14. On Friday morning, the home reported four active cases (two residents and two staff), down from nine active cases (seven residents and two staff members) reported on Tuesday. Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 10 on the 1A rehab unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 10 on the 1A rehab unit. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on March 2 reported 31 active cases among inmates — 10 more since the March 1. At its peak, there were 269 cases reported on Jan. 31.

