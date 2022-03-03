Russian troops attack Europe’s largest power plant in Ukraine, sparking fire: officials

Send this page to someone via email

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe, was on fire early on Friday after an attack by Russian troops, the mayor of the nearby town of Energodar said.

A Ukrainian government official told The Associated Press elevated levels of radiation are being detected near the site of the plant.

There has been fierce fighting between local forces and Russian troops, Dmytro Orlov said in an online post, adding that there had been casualties without giving details.

“As a result of continuous enemy shelling of buildings and units of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is on fire,” Orlov said on his Telegram channel, citing what he called a threat to world security. He did not give derails.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information.

“We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire,” Andriy Tuz, spokesperson for the Zaporizhzhia plant, said in a video posted on Telegram. “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.”

The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine’s power generation.

Orlov said Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the city’s outskirts. Earlier, Ukrainian authorities reported Russian troops were stepping up efforts to seize the plant and had entered the town with tanks.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that Russian forces were “firing from all sides” of the plant. He warned an explosion there would be “10 times larger than Chernobyl,” and called on the Russians to establish a security zone and allow firefighters through.

Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broke out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone! — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 4, 2022

Officials said crews could not access the fire to extinguish it due to the constant shelling.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was aware of the shelling at the plant and was in touch with Ukrainian authorities. It did not confirm any reports regarding radiation levels.

Video showed flames and black smoke rising above the city of more than 50,000, with people streaming past wrecked cars, just a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency expressed grave concern that the fighting could cause accidental damage to Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors.

В результаті безперервного обстрілу ворогом будівель та блоків, палає Запорізька АЕС! pic.twitter.com/xuRpWEuK0V — Телеканал "Прямий" (@prm_ua) March 3, 2022

0:39 Russia-Ukraine conflict: Hundreds of foreign students shelter under dorms at Sumy University in Ukraine Russia-Ukraine conflict: Hundreds of foreign students shelter under dorms at Sumy University in Ukraine

The invasion of Ukraine is entering its ninth day. Thousands are thought to have died or been wounded as the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two unfolds, creating 1 million refugees, hits to Russia’s economy, and fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.

Russia has already captured the defunct Chernobyl plant, some 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

On Thursday, the United States and Britain announced sanctions on more oligarchs, following on from EU measures, as they ratcheted up the pressure on the Kremlin.

Included was Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov, the founder of mining company Metalloinvest.

Visa restrictions will be imposed on 19 Russian oligarchs, their family members and associates, the White House said.

Sanctions have “had a profound impact already,” said U.S. President Joe Biden.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its neighbor’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists. It denies targeting civilians.

–With files from the Associated Press