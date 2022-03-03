Menu

Money

Massive ICBC profits not expected to go back to customers for now

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 9:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Drivers in BC won’t see money back as ICBC expected to make massive profits' Drivers in BC won’t see money back as ICBC expected to make massive profits
ICBC is expected to see massive profits this fiscal year and for years to come. Some are now calling on the public insurer to pass that money back to drivers in B.C. in some way. Richard Zussman has more.

Even thought ICBC has extinguished its financial “dumpster fire,” nearly $2 billion in profits this year are not expected to go back to drivers.

The public insurer’s CEO, Nicolas Jimenez, says the significant financial rebound will allow the company to replenish its capital short fall.

Jimenez says years of financial losses have depleted ICBC’s capital fund, which is needed to support the company.

“All of the profits will go to capital which is really important because it creates a backstop in case things go really wrong,” Jimenez said in an interview.

“We are slowly on a path to rebuild our capital levels so the system can function like it supposed to.”

Three quarters through the 2021/22 fiscal year and ICBC is forecast to make $1.9 billion in profits. The dramatic increase is due to investments performing well and a decrease in costs due to no-fault insurance.

The switch to no-fault has also led to lower insurance premiums.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, who is also politically responsible for ICBC, says the company could consider a rebate or a further reduction in rates once the capital fund is restored.

But the province is watching the company’s investments closely and expects more volatility over the next few months.

“There is still some uncertainty in the financial markets as we go in the fourth quarter. The Ukraine situation has the ability to make things volatile,” Farnworth said.

Click to play video: 'Injured driver calls out ICBC’s no-fault model' Injured driver calls out ICBC’s no-fault model
Injured driver calls out ICBC’s no-fault model – Aug 18, 2021

In 2018/19 the insurer lost $1.15 billion, followed by a loss of $376 billion in 2019/20.

Due to fewer crashes during the pandemic, the insurer made $1.54 billion in 2020/21. Of those profits, $900 million were returned to customers in the form of rebates.

Canadian Taxpayers Federation B.C. director Kris Sims said whenever ICBC turns a substantial profit that money should be returned to drivers.

“With ICBC being a forced monopoly we believe it should be as affordable as possible and this would be rebated to drivers,” Sims said.

