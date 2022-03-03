Aircraft carrying Russian foreign nationals held in Yellowknife

Send this page to someone via email

A charter aircraft carrying two Russian foreign nationals is being held at the Yellowknife, N.W.T. airport, Transport Canada says.

The department didn’t say why or for how long the aircraft — that was grounded on Tuesday — would be restricted to the airport but told Global News in an email Thursday that Transport Canada is working with Canada’s Border Services Agency to “assess the matter.”

They said they are trying to find out if there has been any violation of the recently announced Notice to Airman (NOTAM) that prohibits Russian aircraft from operating in Canadian airspace.

Ottawa officially closed up the nation’s airspace on Feb. 24 while announcing a set of sanctions against Russia as the war against Ukraine rages on. It has also shut ports to Russian vessels, sent lethal military aid to Ukraine, and asked the International Criminal Court to probe alleged war crimes by Russian forces.

“Potential consequences and enforcement actions will be determined based on the facts,” a spokesperson for Transport Canada told Global News.

Canada’s federal Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, also confirmed the detainment of the aircraft in a tweet Friday afternoon.

“We will continue to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

Details about the identities of the Russian nationals were not provided by Transport Canada citing the Privacy Act.

“We can tell you that all travellers arriving in Canada are subject to strict screening measures and must demonstrate they meet the requirements to enter the country,” the spokesperson said.

“The Government of Canada takes aviation safety and its border and national security responsibilities very seriously. The safety and protection of Canadians is our top priority,” they added.