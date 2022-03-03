SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Aircraft carrying Russian foreign nationals held in Yellowknife

By Irelyne Lavery Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 7:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada imposes tariffs on Russia, Belarus imports' Canada imposes tariffs on Russia, Belarus imports
A devastating milestone has been reached in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The United Nations says more than one million people have been displaced by the war. It comes as Ottawa is taking another step to financially cripple Russia. Kyle Benning has the latest.

A charter aircraft carrying two Russian foreign nationals is being held at the Yellowknife, N.W.T. airport, Transport Canada says.

The department didn’t say why or for how long the aircraft — that was grounded on Tuesday — would be restricted to the airport but told Global News in an email Thursday that Transport Canada is working with Canada’s Border Services Agency to “assess the matter.”

Read more: Cryptocurrency a ‘double-edged sword’ in Ukraine-Russia war, experts say

They said they are trying to find out if there has been any violation of the recently announced Notice to Airman (NOTAM) that prohibits Russian aircraft from operating in Canadian airspace.

Ottawa officially closed up the nation’s airspace on Feb. 24 while announcing a set of sanctions against Russia as the war against Ukraine rages on. It has also shut ports to Russian vessels, sent lethal military aid to Ukraine, and asked the International Criminal Court to probe alleged war crimes by Russian forces.

Story continues below advertisement

“Potential consequences and enforcement actions will be determined based on the facts,” a spokesperson for Transport Canada told Global News.

Canada’s federal Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, also confirmed the detainment of the aircraft in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Trending Stories

“We will continue to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

Details about the identities of the Russian nationals were not provided by Transport Canada citing the Privacy Act.

“We can tell you that all travellers arriving in Canada are subject to strict screening measures and must demonstrate they meet the requirements to enter the country,” the spokesperson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Government of Canada takes aviation safety and its border and national security responsibilities very seriously. The safety and protection of Canadians is our top priority,” they added.

Click to play video: 'Majority of UN countries condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine as sanctions escalate' Majority of UN countries condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine as sanctions escalate
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Russia tagUkraine tagTransport Canada tagUkraine news tagUkraine Russia tagRussia News tagOmar Alghabra tagCanada’s Border Services Agency tagyellowknife airport tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers