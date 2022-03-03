Saskatchewan Drug Task Force community engagement results released

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Drug Task Force released results on community engagement that identifies priorities to help reduce the number of overdose deaths in the province.​

The province stated in a release Thursday that consultations and input came from municipal leaders, First Nations and Métis organizations, community organizations, advocates, health and social work professional associations, and most importantly, people with lived experience and their families.​

“We recognize the urgent need to address addictions and overdoses in our province, and we are committed to finding solutions to meet these challenges,” stated the Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley.​

“I’d like to thank the Drug Task Force and participants for their work on the consultations and most importantly a thank you to the individuals and organizations that shared their experiences and advice. This is not simply a health, police or mental health issue – it will take everyone working together to address it.”​

From the task force, a work plan will be developed based on priorities discussed during consultations.

Prairie Harm Reduction Executive Director Jason Mercredi responded to the announcement and says it’s pretty clear from the consultations in the focus groups, there is a need to fund safe consumption sites. Mercredi hopes the province will listen to the community voices.

“The goal of the report was to stop overdose deaths and safe consumption sites are the best tool to do that,” said Mercredi. “We will see on (Saskatchewan) Budget Day if the (province) is going to take this seriously or not, or patting themselves on their back and releasing another awareness initiative.”

The Saskatchewan Drug Task Force includes representatives from provincial government ministries, the chief medical health officer, provincial coroner, police organizations, the Saskatchewan Health Authority, and more recently, the Saskatoon Tribal Council.

The reports outlining these consultations can be found on: saskatchewan.ca/drug-task-force.​

