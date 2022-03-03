Menu

Canada

Crews respond after bulk freighter runs into trouble while passing Lions Gate Bridge

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 4:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Freighter runs into trouble near Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge' Freighter runs into trouble near Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge
Multiple response vessels were deployed Thursday to assist a freighter that ran into trouble near Vancouver's Lions Gate Bridge. Vessel tracking appeared to show 'Marvel 1' lose power and briefly drift in English Bay just northwest of Stanley Park.

Multiple response vessels were deployed Thursday to assist a freighter that ran into trouble near Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge.

Vessel tracking website Marine Traffic showed the Malaysian-flagged bulk carrier Marvel I attended by vessels from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and Canadian Coast Guard along with several tugs.

Vessel tracking appeared to show the ship lose power and briefly drift in English Bay just northwest of Stanley Park.

The Canadian Coast Guard said it was called about the incident shortly before noon, and that the vessel dropped anchor west of Siwash Rock.

Vessel tracking appears to show the Marvel I losing power after passing the Lions Gate Bridge. View image in full screen
Vessel tracking appears to show the Marvel I losing power after passing the Lions Gate Bridge. Credit: Marine Traffic

The Port of Vancouver said a loaded grain ship outbound from Vancouver harbour experienced a “mechanical issue” while passing the bridge.

Trending Stories

The port said the vessel was back in transit and had been assigned to anchor for further assessment.

The coast guard said it had detected no signs of pollution and that no one was hurt, adding the mechanical problem was related to an engine.

The vessel had 21 people aboard and was en route to China, the coast guard said.

Click to play video: 'Calamitous cargo ship arrives in Nanaimo harbour' Calamitous cargo ship arrives in Nanaimo harbour
Calamitous cargo ship arrives in Nanaimo harbour – Dec 3, 2021
