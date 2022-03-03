Experts advise caution when donating to Ukraine relief efforts

Send this page to someone via email

Many Manitobans are searching for ways to help Ukrainian people, as the violence continues in Ukraine.

But experts say you should do your research before opening your wallet to an online fundraiser.

“When we see times like this, it really makes you appreciate the generosity of Canadians,” says Bruce MacDonald, president and CEO of Imagine Canada.

The organization helps to improve the operating environment that charities and non-profits function through research, policy advocates, helping to certify charities and education.

When people use crowdfunding websites, such as GoFundMe, MacDonald says it really comes down to donor trust.

“Where individuals or families are asking for dollars, you are hoping that those dollars are being used in a way that you would feel comfortable with,” he says.

For donors looking for a bit more accountability, he suggests using a registered charity to make monetary donations.

“There are reports on how the money is spent, there are reports on the impact or difference their programs make.”

Many organizations have started to take a percentage of donations, but MacDonald says not to view that as a negative.

“It’s about knowing that a charity might actually need technology or they may need people to run the programs, that is part of delivering the impact,” he says.

The giving spirit of Manitobans can also be easily advantage of — especially on social media.

“Con artists will use photos of the victims without permission to make donors believe that the campaign is legitimate,” says Marian Henry, program manager at the Better Business Bureau in Manitoba and Northwest Ontario.

She suggests donating directly on websites, not through social media links.

“Social media like Facebook and others help spread the word of disasters and people needing assistance like in the Ukraine, but it can be difficult to verify the authenticity of those posts,” says Henry.

There are currently 20 registered organizations with the BBB that identify as engaging in Ukrainian relief efforts.

For those wanting a tax receipt, donors should look to make sure they’re giving to a registered charity by searching the Canada Revenue Agency website.

