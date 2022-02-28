Menu

Canada

Manitoba Métis Federation makes $100K Ukraine donation via Red Cross

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 2:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia Ukraine Latest' Russia Ukraine Latest
Russian and Ukrainian officials are meeting to discuss a possible cease fire. UBC political science professor Allen Sens joins Paul Haysom to talk about the latest.

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) will be donating $100,000 toward humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

The organization unanimously voted Monday to provide the funds — to be directed through the Canadian Red Cross — to the country currently under ongoing attack from neighbouring Russia.

“Like many across the globe, our citizens, along with the MMF cabinet and staff, have been watching the events in Ukraine with dismay and sadness,” MMF president David Chartrand said in a release.

Read more: Ukraine slows Russian invasion under looming threat of nuclear attack

“People of Ukrainian heritage have been neighbours and friends of the Red River Métis for more than a hundred years. Over those years, many have intermarried with citizens of our nation, which means they are not just our friends and neighbours – in many cases, they are our family. We must stand in solidarity with them and do what we can to provide aid.”

The donation comes from the MMF’s business arms, and the organization — which will also be flying the Ukrainian flag on its buildings — is encouraging other Manitobans to donate through the Red Cross as well.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeggers showing solidarity with loved ones in Ukraine' Winnipeggers showing solidarity with loved ones in Ukraine
Winnipeggers showing solidarity with loved ones in Ukraine

 

