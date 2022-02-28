Manitoba Métis Federation makes $100K Ukraine donation via Red Cross

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) will be donating $100,000 toward humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

The organization unanimously voted Monday to provide the funds — to be directed through the Canadian Red Cross — to the country currently under ongoing attack from neighbouring Russia.

“Like many across the globe, our citizens, along with the MMF cabinet and staff, have been watching the events in Ukraine with dismay and sadness,” MMF president David Chartrand said in a release.

Read more: Ukraine slows Russian invasion under looming threat of nuclear attack

“People of Ukrainian heritage have been neighbours and friends of the Red River Métis for more than a hundred years. Over those years, many have intermarried with citizens of our nation, which means they are not just our friends and neighbours – in many cases, they are our family. We must stand in solidarity with them and do what we can to provide aid.”

Story continues below advertisement

The donation comes from the MMF’s business arms, and the organization — which will also be flying the Ukrainian flag on its buildings — is encouraging other Manitobans to donate through the Red Cross as well.

2:37 Winnipeggers showing solidarity with loved ones in Ukraine Winnipeggers showing solidarity with loved ones in Ukraine