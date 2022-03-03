Durham Region woman’s TikTok videos go viral as she tries to help unhoused man

Send this page to someone via email

A recent social media post that has now gone viral is bringing the community together to help an individual find housing in Whitby, Ont.

Liz Kaplan met Michael Brusseau about two weeks ago outside of a plaza in Whitby’s north end.

“He’s living by the hour. When you talk to him he’s first trying to meet some basic needs, so he’ll ask you for warmth, to sit in your car,” says Kaplan.

After noticing he was cold, hungry and dealing with health issues, she took to TikTok to try to get some help.

Views quickly grew past three million, as more and more people offered donations.

“We’re hoping at best that we get him into permanent housing and can use the donations to help him live. At worst case I can at least use it to rent him a hotel and buy him basic supplies,” explained Kaplan.

Leanna Forsyth, another local resident, has also been advocating for Brusseau.

“Michael has unfortunately lost most of his teeth and he can’t eat hard food, so I asked him what his favourite foods were and made him peanut butter honey sandwiches and mashed potatoes,” said Forsyth.

After about two months of trying to get Brusseau medical care, Forsyth and other community members say he cannot advocate for himself and health-care workers should step in.

“He does need support to survive every day and be given direction every day. Along with that, I think we need an amendment for what’s happening for all of the Michaels and Michelles on the street,” Forsyth added.

Advocates grow frustrated when it comes to helping Durham Region’s other homeless residents.

“The ability to give the support, or even to have the consent to give support is a difficult one,” said Elizabeth Roy, Whitby’s deputy mayor.

“To be able to diagnose and be able to give that support, continued support, there’s a disconnect…Where that disconnect is I can’t pinpoint it.”

A statement from the Regional Municipality Of Durham reads, “Staff from various programs including the Primary Care Outreach Program (PCOP), street outreach teams, and Durham Regional Police Services are working together everyday to coordinate and deliver services.”

However, they add “We cannot assist individuals without their consent to receiving supports and services.”

A GoFundMe, which was launched earlier this week for Michael, has already reached nearly $2,000.

