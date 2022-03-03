Transcona-area school aims to recover after fire destroys building

Westview school is in the process of recuperating after a fire scorched the building.
The blaze wreaked havoc in the Transcona area on March 1.
The flames were accidental in nature but resulted in extensive fire, water and smoke damage. No injuries have been reported.
Despite the loss, the school is committed to transitioning faculty and students into alternate learning spaces.
“As we mourn the loss of our learning spaces and physical items, we know that our school is so much more than a building or its contents,” Andrew Hirst, Westview’s principal, said in a statement.
“Westview school has always been our students, staff and families. The Westview School community will continue to exist regardless of where we learn.”
The school aims to move students and teachers to Radisson School as soon as possible.
Westview says students will learn from home until March 8.
Parents will receive updates on Friday.
