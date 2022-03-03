Canada calls for Russian INTERPOL membership to be suspended amid Ukraine invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is calling for Russia’s membership in the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) to be suspended, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

Trudeau’s announcement comes amid a flurry of sanctions Trudeau and his cabinet have placed on Russia as a consequence of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Today, Canada and other close partners are calling to suspend Russia from INTERPOL,” Trudeau said.

“We’re supporting this because we believe that international law enforcement co-operation depends on a collective commitment to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and mutual respect between INTERPOL members.”

INTERPOL is an international organization that helps to facilitate co-operation among law enforcement around the world. There are currently 195 member countries, which all have access to investigative support and expertise from the organization, including its 19 police databases with information on crimes and criminals — including names, fingerprints and stolen passports.

Story continues below advertisement

Russia would lose access to all of these benefits, should the call from Canada and other “close partners” be heard.

Earlier Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced goods from Russia and Belarus would be subject to a 35 per cent tariff, and an additional suite of sanctions brings the total number of Russians sanctioned by Canada since 2014 to more than 1,000.

Canada will also supply additional lethal aid to Ukraine, which includes up to 4,500 M72 rocket launchers and up to 7,500 hand grenades, National Defence Minister Anita Anand said. Ottawa will also be providing Ukraine with $1 million towards the purchase of high-resolution modern satellite imagery.

“Yesterday, I also spoke again with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. I applauded his leadership and the courage of Ukrainians,” Trudeau said on Thursday.

“I told him that Canada would continue to be there for them.”

— with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea