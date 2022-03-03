SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada calls for Russian INTERPOL membership to be suspended amid Ukraine invasion

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 12:04 pm
Click to play video: 'The latest on the war in Ukraine' The latest on the war in Ukraine
WATCH: The latest on the war in Ukraine

Canada is calling for Russia’s membership in the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) to be suspended, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

Trudeau’s announcement comes amid a flurry of sanctions Trudeau and his cabinet have placed on Russia as a consequence of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Today, Canada and other close partners are calling to suspend Russia from INTERPOL,” Trudeau said.

“We’re supporting this because we believe that international law enforcement co-operation depends on a collective commitment to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and mutual respect between INTERPOL members.”

Read more: Canada slaps goods from Russia, Belarus with 35% tariffs over Ukraine war

INTERPOL is an international organization that helps to facilitate co-operation among law enforcement around the world. There are currently 195 member countries, which all have access to investigative support and expertise from the organization, including its 19 police databases with information on crimes and criminals — including names, fingerprints and stolen passports.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Russia would lose access to all of these benefits, should the call from Canada and other “close partners” be heard.

Earlier Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced goods from Russia and Belarus would be subject to a 35 per cent tariff, and an additional suite of sanctions brings the total number of Russians sanctioned by Canada since 2014 to more than 1,000.

Canada will also supply additional lethal aid to Ukraine, which includes up to 4,500 M72 rocket launchers and up to 7,500 hand grenades, National Defence Minister Anita Anand said. Ottawa will also be providing Ukraine with $1 million towards the purchase of high-resolution modern satellite imagery.

“Yesterday, I also spoke again with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. I applauded his leadership and the courage of Ukrainians,” Trudeau said on Thursday.

“I told him that Canada would continue to be there for them.”

— with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Russia tagUkraine tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagUkraine news tagRussia News tagrussia invades ukraine tagRussia Ukraine news tagUkraine Russia news tagRussia Interpol tagCanada INTERPOL tagRussia INTERPOL suspension tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers