Canada slaps goods from Russia, Belarus with 35% tariffs over Ukraine war

Canada is imposing a 35-per-cent tariff on goods from Russia and Belarus as Moscow’s war in Ukraine rages on.

The penalty is the latest of a slew of measures imposed by Canada and allies over Russia’s invasion of its democratic neighbour, which entered its second week on Thursday.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters at a news conference in Ottawa that the federal government is revoking Russia and Belarus’ status as a most-favoured-nation trade partner under World Trade Organization (WTO) provisions.

North Korea is the only other nation that does not enjoy that status with Canada.

“We are working closely with our partners and allies to encourage them to take the same step,” Freeland said.

“Simply put, this means that Russia and Belarus will no longer receive the benefits, particularly low tariffs that Canada offers to other countries that are fellow members of the WTO.”

Furthermore, Canada will supply additional lethal aid to Ukraine, which includes up to 4,500 M72 rocket launchers and up to 7,500 hand grenades, National Defence Minister Anita Anand said.

Ottawa will also be providing Ukraine with $1 million towards the purchase of high resolution modern satellite imagery.

A female refugee from Ukraine waits for transportation at the Moldova-Ukrainian border's checkpoint near the town of Palanca on March 1. Nikolay Doychinov/AFP via Getty Images

Finally, Ottawa is launching two special programs for Ukrainians fleeing the war, which sits north of one million since the invasion began, the United Nations said.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said the programs will be designed for both Ukrainians wanting to stay temporarily, and for those wanting to stay permanently.

The temporary program will have no limit for applications accepted under the stream, Fraser said, adding it will allow Ukrainians to stay in the country for up to two years.

The permanent pathway will allow for a wider circle of family members to be resettled in Canada compared to traditional family reunification strains, Fraser said. The details of the program will be finalized in the coming weeks.

In the week since the full-scale war in Ukraine began, Canada and its allies have imposed several sanctions on Russia, and have promised to do move to deter Moscow from escalating the conflict further.

On Wednesday night, Ottawa announced it was going after Russia’s energy sector by introducing restrictions on 10 individuals from two energy giants: Rosneft and Gazprom.

Furthermore, Canada is planning to ban imports of Russian crude oil, and is closing its waters to Russian-owned or registered ships and fishing vessels. Canadian airspace has been closed to Russian flights.

In addition to sanctions, Canada earlier in the week committed to send anti-tank weapons and upgraded ammunition to Ukrainian forces. Ottawa previously sent $7.8-million worth of lethal aid to Ukraine, and has been pressed over whether the government would do more amid the bloody Russian push into the country.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that all Canadian financial institutions were barred from doing any transactions with Russia‘s central bank; Ottawa has also joined its allies is cutting off several Russian banks from SWIFT, a major financial system that facilitates global transactions.

The Western sanctions are hitting the Russian economy hard, with the ruble plunging on Wednesday to a record low of 110 to the U.S. dollar in Moscow.

The global economy is also feeling the effects of the conflict – that started on Feb. 24 with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine – as energy prices have surged and stocks have tumbled.

On Wednesday, the European Union approved new sanctions against Belarus for its supporting role in Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, effectively banning about 70 per cent of all imports from that country.

A picture shows damages in a building entrance after the shelling by Russian forces of Constitution Square in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city on March 2. Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images

Russia calls its invasion of Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory, but to destroy its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

In the weeks leading up to the war, Moscow had built up roughly 150,000 troops near the border, and continuously denied Western accusations it was planning an invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron the goals of Russia’s operation in Ukraine – its demilitarization and neutral status – will be achieved in any case, the Kremlin said.

A second round of ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia were set to begin Thursday after failing to produce any breakthroughs on Monday.

— with files from Saba Aziz and Reuters.