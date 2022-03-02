SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

European Union sanctions Belarus over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 2, 2022 7:53 am
Click to play video: 'Canada announces millions in UN aid as Russian ships are barred from Canadian ports and waters' Canada announces millions in UN aid as Russian ships are barred from Canadian ports and waters
WATCH: Canada announces millions in UN aid as Russian ships are barred from Canadian ports and waters

European Union diplomats have approved new sanctions against Belarus for its supporting role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the French presidency of the EU said on Wednesday.

EU diplomats approved new sanctions against Belarusian people who are playing a role in the attacks to Ukraine, the presidency said on Twitter.

Sanctions will also hit “some economic sectors, and in particular timber, steel and potash,” it said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

An EU official said this week that one aim of the new sanctions on Minsk was to stop exports of any further Belarusian goods to the EU, on top of those already subject to EU sanctions imposed after President Alexander Lukashenko crushed protests following elections in August 2020.

Trending Stories

“These measures will be published in the Official Journal of the EU for entry into force,” the presidency said in its statement, without indicating the exact timing of the publication.

Some of the sanctions are expected to close loopholes of existing restrictive measures.

Read more: ‘This is my country’: As Ukrainians flee Russian invasion, some return home to fight

The EU is already banning Belarus’ exports of potash, a fertilizer made of potassium, and oil products. But diplomats said Belarus was still exporting potash to the EU via Ukraine, and has also boosted its exports to the EU of oil products obtained from coal.

(Reporting by John Chalmers, writing by Francesco Guarascio; editing by John Stonestreet, Tomasz Janowski and Hugh Lawson)

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagRussia Ukraine tagBelarus tagUkraine Russia tagUkraine news tagRussia News tagrussia invades ukraine tagRussia Ukraine news tagUkraine Russia news tagBelarus sanctions tagbelarus russia tagBelarus Ukraine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers