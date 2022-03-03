Toronto man charged after alleged sexual assault during massage session

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a registered massage therapist is facing a sexual assault charge after a woman was allegedly assaulted during a massage therapy session.

Police said the incident occurred on Dec. 11, 2021, when the woman attended a massage clinic in the Bay Street and Yorkville Avenue area.

During the appointment, the woman alleges she was sexually assaulted, police said.

On Jan. 22, 47-year-old Chonjor Tenpa was charged with sexual assault.

Read more: Toronto man arrested for alleged sexual assault during massage session

Investigators said they are releasing the suspect’s photo as they believe there may be more victims

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Advertisement