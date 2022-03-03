Menu

Comments

Crime

Toronto man charged after alleged sexual assault during massage session

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 12:12 pm
Chonjor Tenpa, 47. View image in full screen
Chonjor Tenpa, 47. Toronto Police

Toronto police say a registered massage therapist is facing a sexual assault charge after a woman was allegedly assaulted during a massage therapy session.

Police said the incident occurred on Dec. 11, 2021, when the woman attended a massage clinic in the Bay Street and Yorkville Avenue area.

During the appointment, the woman alleges she was sexually assaulted, police said.

On Jan. 22, 47-year-old Chonjor Tenpa was charged with sexual assault.

Read more: Toronto man arrested for alleged sexual assault during massage session

Investigators said they are releasing the suspect’s photo as they believe there may be more victims

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

