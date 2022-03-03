Toronto man charged after alleged sexual assault during massage session

Toronto police say a registered massage therapist is facing a sexual assault charge after a woman was allegedly assaulted during a massage therapy session.
Police said the incident occurred on Dec. 11, 2021, when the woman attended a massage clinic in the Bay Street and Yorkville Avenue area.
During the appointment, the woman alleges she was sexually assaulted, police said.
On Jan. 22, 47-year-old Chonjor Tenpa was charged with sexual assault.
Investigators said they are releasing the suspect’s photo as they believe there may be more victims
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
