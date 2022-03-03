Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate reports of online hate speech targeting Russian-Canadians

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted March 3, 2022 11:36 am
Click to play video: 'Russian church in Calgary targeted by vandals amid Russia-Ukraine conflict' Russian church in Calgary targeted by vandals amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
A Calgary Russian church appears to have been subjected to a hateful sign of aggression. The All Saints Russian Orthodox Church was targeted with red spray paint. Jill Croteau reports.

The Calgary Police Service is investigating multiple reports of online harassment against Russian-Calgarians on a social media platform.

Police have received multiple reports about hate speech and harassment targeting Russian-Calgarians on a social media platform over the past 48 hours.

According to a press release on Thursday, the hate crimes and extremism team is currently investigating and monitoring the incidents closely. The police did not specify what social media platform the incidents occurred on.

“Hate-motivated crimes have no place in our community, and we will not tolerate criminal behaviour associated with hate speech and harassment,” Sgt. Matt Messenger said in the release.

“We encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of a hate crime, or who may have witnessed one, to please come forward and report it to police.”

Read more: Russian church in Calgary targeted by vandals amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

The reports come after All Saints Russian Orthodox Church in Calgary was vandalized with red paint last weekend. The church’s temple door was spray-painted with splashes of red last Saturday, prompting the priest to plead for peace.

“(We are) not supposed to keep the hate and anger to other people in our hearts. This is most important: don’t judge anyone and don’t spread hate,” said Father Dimitry Grygoryev on Monday.

Those who have been affected by hate speech and harassment are encouraged to contact the Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST), a free service offered to all victims of crime by CPS. VAST can be contacted at 403-428-8398, or toll-free at 1-888-327-7828.

Anyone with information about the online harassment incidents is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on its website.

