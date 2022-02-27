Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgarians join worldwide protests, calling on Russia to leave Ukraine

By Radana Williams & Lauren Pullen Global News
Posted February 27, 2022 9:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgarians join worldwide protests, calling on Russia to leave Ukraine' Calgarians join worldwide protests, calling on Russia to leave Ukraine
Rallies and vigils to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine continued in Calgary Sunday. Lauren Pullen reports.

Rallies, protests and vigils to commiserate with the people of Ukraine continued in Calgary Sunday.

A small group gathered across the street from the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Bridgeland to show support for congregants.

A group of Calgarians gather near a Bridgeland Ukrainian church to show solidarity with congregants Feb. 27, 2022. View image in full screen
A group of Calgarians gather near a Bridgeland Ukrainian church to show solidarity with congregants Feb. 27, 2022. Global News

The scene brought Christine Moussienko was overwhelmed.

Story continues below advertisement

“I came out first and saw and I started to cry,” she said.

Hundreds later showed up at a rally held by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

People crowded near the Holodomor Monument on Memorial Drive, holding up signs with messages in support of Ukraine and contempt for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Read more: AGLC bans Russian liquor imports as a sign of condemnation of war on Ukraine

The monument was erected to commemorate the Holdomor, the artificial famine-genocide orchestrated by the Stalin government that claimed the lives of millions of Ukrainians between 1932 and 1933.

Trending Stories

“Today there is another genocide happening against Ukraine,” organizer Inna Platanova told the crowd.

“It’s going to be the world before Feb. 24, 2022 and the world after… The world needs to wake up and stand for Ukraine, and for their own safety and stop this terrorist now.”

Beata Pasiak choked back tears as she attended the rally.

“I’m asking everybody to support Ukraine” said Pasieka. “We have to stand up for all Europe and all world. It’s important for all the world because Ukraine is all alone with this problem – and it’s much bigger than we can imagine and it’s not about Ukraine even — it’s about all world and power.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Over 2,000 arrested in anti-war rallies held in cities across Russia

Mike Ilnycky was thinking of the terrible position his family has been put in as he marched.

“We have family in Ukraine, they’re ready, they’re hunkered down, they’ve got the arms they’ve been given and they’re prepared to defend their homeland,” said Ilnycky.

“We’re so proud of our nation and we just want to be here morally to support the people in Ukraine and around the world who are standing up to Putin’s tyranny.”

Click to play video: 'Ukrainian troops fight to hold Kyiv, but mayor warns city is surrounded by Russian forces' Ukrainian troops fight to hold Kyiv, but mayor warns city is surrounded by Russian forces
Ukrainian troops fight to hold Kyiv, but mayor warns city is surrounded by Russian forces
Click to play video: 'Ukrainian families faced with impossible choices as war tears them apart' Ukrainian families faced with impossible choices as war tears them apart
Ukrainian families faced with impossible choices as war tears them apart
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Russia tagUkraine tagCalgary tagUkraine war tagukraine rally tagCalgary Ukraine rally tagCalgary anti-war rally tagCalgary Ukraine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers