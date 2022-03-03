Early morning traffic stop leads to meth, cocaine seizure for Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A duo from Ebb & Flow First Nation will be appearing in a Dauphin court this summer to face a number of charges after an early morning traffic stop led to a drug seizure by Manitoba RCMP.

Police said they tried to pull a vehicle over around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 13 in the RM of Alonsa, south of the Bacon Ridge community.

When the vehicle didn’t stop for officers, they set up a spike belt on Provincial Road 278 to arrest its two occupants.

A search of the vehicle and the two suspects turned up 52 grams of meth, 6.5 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and over $1,000 in cash.

Two women, 27 and 35, are facing charges of possessing a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing property obtained by crime, and flight from police.

Ste Rose du Lac RCMP continue to investigate.

