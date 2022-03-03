Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry: Participant submissions continue Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Participant submissions for the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting continues on Thursday, where submissions are expected to be made about whether RCMP officers who responded to the tragedy should testify.

According to the Mass Casualty Commission, during participant submissions, people can provide input on gaps in the factual record related to events outlined in the foundational documents presented.

During participant submissions on Wednesday, Nasha Nijhawan, a lawyer for the National Police Federation, argued that the officers who responded to the shooting which left 22 people dead in April 2020 shouldn’t be required to testify.

She said the inquiry is required to take a “trauma-informed approach” to investigate the killings and that asking RCMP officers to testify would be contrary to its mandate.

Story continues below advertisement

Nijhawan said she plans to make submissions today about whether the commission should hear sworn testimony from the RCMP members.

1:58 Mass Casualty Commission proceedings focus on shooter’s common law spouse Mass Casualty Commission proceedings focus on shooter’s common law spouse

However, lawyers representing victims’ families countered these arguments, saying it’s essential that RCMP officers with important information about what happened during the killing spree testify.

“Police have a very difficult job. Part of that job often requires testifying,” said Joshua Bryson, a lawyer who represents the family of victims Joy and Peter Bond. “To suggest that these members be disqualified from testifying … is very concerning to the participants.”

Bryson added that accepting that officers are, in general, too traumatized to provide live testimony before the commission is potentially “precedent-setting,” meaning it could result in officers being excused from testifying in other legal proceedings.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear when a decision will be made on whether RCMP officers will testify and in what capacity. This decision ultimately rests with the three commissioners tasked with leading the inquiry.

— with files from Brian Hill

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis is encouraged to use the following resources:

Mental Health & Addictions Provincial Crisis Line: 1-888-429-8167

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) Available 24/7 or Text CONNECT 686868

Emergency: 911